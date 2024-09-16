instagram story viewer > @kellyhiggsbotanicalart> posts
Decorative, botanical, watercolour artist. South African. Passionately obsessed with flowers and Chinoiserie and over the top gorgeousness 🌸
This is my new piece commissioned for a very special 70th birthday present by the loveliest daughter for her Mum 🩷 Every single detail, even the three turtles intricately worked into the pattern on the teapot, has a special significance to the client. 💛 I love the joy that a painting like this brings to the wonderful people who entrust me with their beautiful ideas. Getting to create something so entirely unique and meaningful (but also purely gorgeous) is a huge privilege and my greatest pride and joy! #kellyhiggs #botanical #botanicalpainting #botanica #botanik #botanika #botanique #botanicalpainting #botanicalart #botanicalartist #flowerpainting #flowers #flowerstagram #strelitzia #pinkandorange #lilies #butterflies #butterfliesofinstagram #details #itsallinthedetails #decorativeart #beautifulpainting #watercolours #watercolor #gold
6 days ago
It’s Clivia season in South Africa, heralding the beginning of Spring 🧡💛🧡💛 It is so exciting to see gorgeous colours coming up everywhere.#kellyhiggs #botanicalart #botanicalartist #botanicalpainting #flowerpainting #clivia #flowers #flowerstagram #details #detailedpainting #watercolor #watercolours #orange #🧡 #decorative #decorativearts #botanica #botanical #botanik #botanique
14 days ago
Giant-sized Lemur prints and velvet, leopard cushions! Happy weekend everyone 🤎#artist #artistsoninstagram #kellyhiggs #decorativebotanicals #decorativeart #lemurs #artinsitu #paintingsdaily
24 days ago
Strelitzias and soft pink Lilies coming alive on my painting table today 🧡💚🩷 Oh how I just LOVE what I do so so much, it’s pure joy to my heart!#kellyhiggs #botanicalart #botanicalpainting #botanica #botanique #botanik #strelitzia #lilies #flower #flowerpainting #unexpected #flowerstagram #flowersofinstagram #pinkandorange #watercolours #watercolor #finedetail #paintingsdaily
25 days ago
European Bee-Eaters with Cattleya OrchidsA commissioned piece painted with love 🩷#kellyhiggs #botanicalart #botanicalpainting #botanicalartist #botanica #botanik #birdsandflowers #flowerstagram #flowerpainting #beeeaters #whimsical #beautifulart #paintingsdaily #orchidpainting #orchidsofinstagram #cattleya #watercolor #watercolours
a month ago
Surrounded by some of my favourite paintings 🥰🌼🦋🌷🌸🌺The two pieces in the front are available to buy 🌼 ‘Cabbages’ on the wall is not for sale, I just love it too much 🥬 #kellyhiggs #botanicalart #botanicalpaintings #botanica #botanik #fleurs #flowerpainting #flowersinart #blueandwhite #chinoiserie #flowerstagram #paintingsdaily #flowerpassion #watercolour #watercolor #decorative @francoisviljoenframes #🌸
a month ago
a month ago
The Mini Flowers 🌸 series of limited edition prints available on my website 💙#kellyhiggs #botanicalart #botanicalpainting #botanicalartist #botanique #thebeautyofflowers #flowers #flowerstagram #decorativeart #chinoiserie #chinois #blueandwhite
a month ago
If I’m going to make a one-of-a-kind, hand painted envelope, it’s got to be PINK! I just couldn’t decide what flower to paint, so just did them all 🌸🩷🌸🩷🌸🩷🌸🩷#kellyhiggs #flowerpainter #botanical #botanicalart #botanicalartist #botanicalpainting #decorativebotanical #decorative #pink #pink🌸 #🌸 #flowerpainting #pinkflowers #beautiful #beautifulstationery #parrottulip #surfacedesign
2 months ago
Magnolias, Cymbidiums and Cherry Blossom 🌸 with a Paradise Flycatcher and shells from my personal collection. I have always painted simply the most beautiful things I can think of, together in a balanced and pleasing composition. This piece done twelve years ago is one of my absolute favourites, and seeing it now is inspiring me again 🤎#kellyhiggs #botanicalart #botanical #botanicalpainting #flower #flowerpower #flowerpainting #birdsandflowers #stilllife #beautifulpainting #beautiful #watercolours #watercolor #decorativearts #fleurs #flowerstagram #thebeautyofflowers #composition #artinspo #paintingsdaily #magnolia #cymbidium #cherryblossom #paradiseflycatcher
2 months ago
Two is always better than one! 🌸🌸A pair of commissioned pieces painted for a lovely, international client who knew exactly what she wanted. I love it that I get to bring something that starts as an idea into physical life, it’s just the greatest joy 🌺🌺#kellyhiggs #botanical #botanicalart #botanicalartist #botanicalpainting #botanica #botanique #botanik #decorative #paintingsdaily #flowerpainting #flowersragram #orchidpainting #orchidsofinstagram #birdsandflowers #watercolor #watercolour
2 months ago
A Vanda orchid with my favourite miniature green urchin shell, found on a beautiful beach walk and given to me by my nephew 💚 This is the front of a very special, hand painted card 💚#kellyhiggs #botanicalart #botanical #botanicalpainting #itsallinthedetails #seashell #decorativearts #surfacedesign #flowerpainting #orchidpainting #vanda #orchidsofinstagram #butterfly #🦋 #watercolor #watercolours
2 months ago
